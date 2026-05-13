Sensex, Nifty trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

The key domestic benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade amid value buying in beaten-down stocks. The Nifty, which opened at 23,362.45, briefly entered negative territory amid profit booking, but later rebounded to trade above the 23,450 mark. Investors will monitor upcoming Q4 earnings.

Consumer durables shares jumped for second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 330.81 points or 0.44% to 74,890.05. The Nifty 50 index added 105.25 points or 0.46% to 23,485.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.87%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,477 shares rose and 1,496 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.11% to 19.50. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,529, at a premium of 43.2 points as compared with the spot at 23,485.80, The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.9 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 46.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 2.07% to 35,351.85. The index had declined 5.26% in the last two sessions. Dixon Technologies (India) (up 5.22%), Voltas (up 2.41%), Blue Star (up 1.77%), LG Electronics India (up 1.73%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.71%), PG Electroplast (up 1.39%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.98%), Bata India (up 0.66%), Havells India (up 0.49%) and Titan Company (up 0.42%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Puravankara rose 0.73%. The company said that it has received an order from Innmar Tourism and Hotels for execution of civil, structural, waterproofing and allied works for the Westin Hotel project. The contract is an item-rate agreement with an estimated value of Rs 57.80 crore, excluding applicable taxes, duties and levies. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 20 months.