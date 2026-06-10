Sensex, Nifty trade higher; pharma shares rally for 2nd day

Pharma shares witnessed buying demand for two consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 518.59 points or 0.70% to 74,438.42. The Nifty 50 index rose 136.80 points or 0.59% to 23,377.30.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.26%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,794 shares rose and 2,164 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 14 cents or 0.15% to $91.31 a barrel.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.54% to 15.49. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,422, at a premium of 44.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,377.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 80.4 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 53.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.51% to 24,414.45. The index rose 1.1% in the straight two trading sessions.
Ajanta Pharma (up 2.01%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.22%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.15%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.08%), Abbott India (up 1.03%), Cipla (up 0.87%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.83%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.8%), Biocon (up 0.8%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.8%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Marsons shed 0.53%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33.19 crore from Vikran Engineering for the supply of inverter-duty transformers for an NTPC Renewable Energy project.
Deccan Gold Mines declined 2.28%. The company said that it has entered into a definitive earn-in/option and shareholders agreement to acquire an initial 51% stake in Spain-based Logrosan Minera S.L. (LMSL) through an earn-in investment of EUR 1.76 million.
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