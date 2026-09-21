The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade supported by easing crude oil prices and positive global cues. Sentiment was also aided by value buying at lower levels. The Nifty traded above the 23,400 mark.

Realty shares rallied for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 524.30 points or 0.70% to 74,814.76. The Nifty 50 index added 70.80 points or 0.31% to 23,417.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,140 shares rose and 2,065 shares fell. A total of 300 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 17,20,43,488 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 12:21 IST on 21 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 8 equity shares and multiples thereof. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 11.42. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,423.20, at a premium of 5.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,417.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.12 crore contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 81.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.13% to 853.75. The index rallied 4.85% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.34%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.32%), DLF (up 1.5%), Godrej Properties (up 1.16%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.15%) and Sobha (up 0.76%) advanced. Stock in Spotlight: Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company commenced commercial operations at its Semiconductor & Specialty Gas debulking and blending facility at Khalapur, Maharashtra.