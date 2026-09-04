The key equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues and eased in global bond yields. After a challenging start to September, domestic equities showed signs of stabilisation as investors assessed global macroeconomic developments and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark, while market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key US economic data. Investors are closely awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report, due later today, for further clues on the Federal Reserves monetary policy trajectory and the outlook for interest rates.

Metal shares gained for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 577.04 points or 0.76% to 76,728.02. The Nifty 50 index added 83.05 points or 0.35% to 23,956.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.23%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,398 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 242 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.22% to 13,337.10. The index jumped 1.37% in the two straight sessions. APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.91%), Tata Steel (up 2.82%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.4%), Jindal Steel (up 2.04%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.42%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.29%), Vedanta (up 1.18%), JSW Steel (up 0.99%), NMDC (up 0.96%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.87%) surged.

Economy: SEBI said it will review the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry following feedback received after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment from 3 August 2026. The regulator said the CAS-determined closing price also serves as the basis for settling derivative contracts on expiry. After monitoring the mechanism during its first month and receiving feedback from stock exchanges, brokers, traders, mutual funds, FPIs and other market participants, SEBI said it may propose changes to the settlement-price methodology and plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.01% to 6.964 compared with the previous session close of 6.965. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4875 compared with its close of 94.5100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement fell 0.40% to Rs 1,55,155. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.17% to 99.07. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.17% to 4.755. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement declined 31 cents or 0.32% to $95.21 a barrel.