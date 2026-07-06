Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; Oil & gas shares rally

The key equity barometers traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade as positive stock-specific triggers lifted investor sentiment despite lingering global uncertainties. Market participants will continue to monitor the progress of the monsoon, along with movements in crude oil, gold, and silver prices for further directional cues. The Nifty traded above 24,400 level.

Oil & Gas shares witnessed buying demand for five consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 551.78 points or 0.71% to 78,315.89. The Nifty 50 index surged 166.95 points or 0.69% to 24,437.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,970 shares rose and 2,155 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added 24 cents or 0.33% to $72.04 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.59% to 11.87. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,497, at a premium of 59.2 points as compared with the spot at 24,437.80. The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 72.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.12% to 11,260.60. The index climbed 2.26% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 9.28%), Aegis Logistics (up 3.99%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.49%), Reliance Industries (up 1.34%) , Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.2%), GAIL (India) (up 0.94%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.7%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.48%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.31%) and Oil India (up 0.3%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Bandhan Bank added 3.27% after the company reported total deposits increased 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,64,886 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 1,54,666 crore as of 30 June 2025.