Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; realty shares decline

The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in morning trade as investors remained cautious amid the ongoing de-escalation of tensions in West Asia. Market participants will monitor the Q4 earnings. Nifty traded tad above the 24,300 level.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 295.08 points or 0.38% to 78,788.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 49.45 points or 0.20% to 24,403.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.09%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,875 shares rose and 2,075 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.52% to 18.16. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 0.81% to 780.55. The index jumped 2.93% over the past three consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (down 2.22%), DLF (down 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.23%), Sobha (down 1.13%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.1%), Anant Raj (down 0.93%), Godrej Properties (down 0.89%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.89%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.49%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.38%) tumbled. Stocks in Spotlight: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy zoomed 12.45% after the company said it has secured new domestic orders worth around Rs 3,550 crore, boosting its order inflow for FY26.