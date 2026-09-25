The key equity benchmarks s traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade, supported by value buying after the sharp decline in the previous session. Easing crude oil prices and a decline in market volatility also supported sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 23,050 mark.

Realty shares rebounded after declining in the previous trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 123.34 points or 0.17% to 73,703.88. The Nifty 50 index rose 12.80 points or 0.05% to 23,076.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,826 shares rose and 2,256 shares fell. A total of 255 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.24% to 12.53. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,116.90 at a premium of 40.85 points as compared with the spot at 23,076.05. The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.88 crore contracts at the 23,100 strike price. A maximum put OI of 2.08 crore contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.54% to 866.05. The index declined 1.10% in the past trading session. Oberoi Realty (up 1.43%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.43%), DLF (up 1.32%), Godrej Properties (up 1.19%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.07%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.11%). Stocks to Spotlight: Transport Corporation of India zoomed 13.12% after the company announced that its board will meet on 29 September 2026 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. Usha Martin (UML) declined 1.65%. The company said that the company's board has approved a proposal for the slump sale of the business undertaking of U M Cables, wholly owned subsidiary, to R R Kabel for a total consideration of Rs 77 crore.