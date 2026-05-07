The key equity barometers hovered near flat levels with slight gains in afternoon trade supported by optimism surrounding a possible US-Iran peace agreement. Softer geopolitical tensions dragged Brent Crude prices below $100, while the rupee strengthened to hover near the 94-per-dollar mark. However, investors remain focused on Q4 earnings for near-term cues. The Nifty tad above 24,350 mark.

Auto, media and metal shares advanced while FMCG, IT and PSU Bank shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 13.98 points or 0.02% to 77,973.70. The Nifty 50 index added 22.30 points or 0.09% to 24,353.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.91% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 150 scaled a fresh intraday record high of 22,808.45 on the NSE. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,307 shares rose and 1,173 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.18% to 17.70. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement declined $1.54 or 1.52% to $99.73 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.3325 compared with its close of 94.4925 during the previous trading session.

Gainers & Losers: HDFC Life Insurance (up 3.16%), , Bajaj Auto (up 3.10%), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (up 2.91%) and Grasim Industries (up 1.55%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Bajaj Auto added 3.10% after the company reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the board approved a buyback of up to 46,94,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing up to 1.68% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs 12,000 per share, aggregating up to Rs 5,633 crore. Promoter and promoter group holding stood at 55.01% as of 31 March 2026.

Coal India (down 1.88%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.60%), Titan Company (down 1.44%) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 1.10%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stock in Spotlight: Meesho advanced 1.63% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26. TD Power Systems rallied 8.93% after the companys board will meet on Thursday, 14 May 2026 to consider sub-division/split of its existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up.

Aptus Value Housing Finance rallied 8.26% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.05% to Rs 260.95 crore on 18.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 574.33 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. BMW Industries surged 6.24% after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.16 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 17.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 33.32% YoY to Rs 209.50 crore during the quarter, supported by improved business performance.

Kansai Nerolac Paints surged 4.91% after its consolidated net profit jumped 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.46 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.54% to Rs 1,953.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,816.65 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Apcotex Industries hit an upper limit of 20% after the companys standalone net profit zoomed 107.40% to Rs 34.74 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.75 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.79% year on year to Rs 397.58 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

R Systems International rose 4.77% after the company reported a 69.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.41 crore, on a 29.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 574.77 crore in Q1 2026 over Q1 2025. Sula Vineyards rose 0.35% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 34% to Rs 8.60 crore on a 7.3% rise in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 134.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. CarTrade Tech surged 7.61% after the company reported record quarterly and annual earnings, driven by strong growth across businesses. On a consolidated basis, profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

Global Markets: European market advanced as investors await the outcome of reports that Washington and Tehran are nearing an agreement to end the war. Asia markets rallied on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting 62,000 for the first time, as investors looked past the renewed tensions in the Middle East. The broader regional advance came after President Donald Trump warned Iran would be bombed at a much higher level if it failed to agree to a peace deal. Trumps fresh threats came as reports suggested Washington and Tehran were nearing an agreement to end the war. The president in a social media post reportedly said the U.S. military offensive known as Operation Epic Fury will be at an end if Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption.

If that happened, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman would allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran, Trump wrote. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following developments in the Middle East. The S&P 500 advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02% and ended at 25,838.94. Both indexes touched new highs and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 612.34 points, or 1.24%, to close at 49,910.59. Oil prices fell sharply Wednesday on optimism that the U.S. and Iran were close to an agreement to end the conflict that has caused the largest energy supply disruption in history.