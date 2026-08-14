The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in afternoon trade as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements amid the ongoing results season. Sector- and stock-specific movements remained in focus, while investors also tracked the progress of the monsoon, an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty hovered below the 24,350 mark, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil and gold prices, along with developments on the global geopolitical front, for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

Pharma, PSU Bank and oil & gas shares declined while media and consumer durables shares advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 255.23 points or 0.33% to 77,824.73. The Nifty 50 index fell 60.85 points or 0.25% to 24,334.85. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.25%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,833 shares rose and 2,284 shares fell. A total of 261 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.36%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.97%), Adani Ports (up 1.93%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.77%) and Wipro (up 0.82%) were the top gainers. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 4.73%), Asian Paints (down 2.24%), jio Financial Services (down 1.94%), ONGC (down 1.61%) and NTPC (down 1.48%) were the top losers.

Monsoon Session of Parliament Ends: The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on 13 August 2026 after 19 sittings spread over 25 days, with both Houses passing 12 Bills. Key legislation included Bills on public examinations, MSMEs, taxation, tribunals, banking records, mining and the renaming of Kerala as Keralam. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill was referred to a Joint Committee for further scrutiny. The session was marked by repeated disruptions, with Lok Sabha recording approximately 19% productivity and Rajya Sabha around 39%. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) dropped 4.73% after the company reported a sharp 80.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,924 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.26% YoY to Rs 95,799 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) jumped 6.04% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 16.57 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 119.9% higher as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 7.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Honasa Consumer rose 1.99% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 116.5% YoY and 30.3% QoQ to Rs 90 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 27% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 756 crore. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) shed 0.36%. The company reported a 35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 54.43 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3585.71 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Global Market: European market declined as Brent crude prices surged more than 1% amid heightened uncertainty over the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, poised for their strongest week in two months as benign inflation data dented expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike, although faltering talks to end the war in the Middle East are likely to keep risk sentiment in check. Brent futures jumped over $88 after a drop on Thursday but were set for a 4% weekly gain, snapping a two-week losing streak, after the U.S. threatened to ramp up economic pressure on Iran, including extending a naval blockade.

Markets have so far shrugged off the lack of progress in ending the Iran war, instead focusing on the broad AI theme and the global monetary policy outlook. U.S. inflation reports this week suggested pricing pressure remained under control, lowering the odds of a rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, fueled by advances in Sandisk and other heavyweight technology stocks. The S&P 500 climbed 0.65% to end the session at 7,798.99 points, exceeding its record high close last Friday. The Nasdaq gained 0.81% to 26,803.03 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to 53,839.99 points.