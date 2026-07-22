Sensex, Nifty trade with major losses; pharma shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,050 mark. Pharma shares declined after advancing for previous second consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 655.83 points or 0.85% to 76,835.92. The Nifty 50 index fell 183.80 points or 0.73% to 24,010.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 1.24%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,218 shares rose and 2,431 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

Earnings To Watch:

Nestle India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporations (HPCL), Eternal, Shoppers Stop, Tips Music, Tata Communications, United Spirits, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, CSB Bank, JSW Energy will declare their Q1 result lalter today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.87% to 25,604.75. The index added 1.53% in the previous two consecutive trading sessions. Gland Pharma (down 4.66%), Piramal Pharma (down 3.97%), Ajanta Pharma (down 3.4%), Lupin (down 3.33%) and Sai Life Sciences (down 3.22%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 2.91%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 2.78%), Ipca Laboratories (down 2.7%), Wockhardt (down 2.26%) and Alkem Laboratories (down 2.25%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Sagility declined 0.45%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 15.88% to Rs 216.81 crore on a 3% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,963.48 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26. Trident rose 3.62% after the company reported a 12.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.09 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 139.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 4.68% year-on-year to Rs 1,786.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. MPS surged 18.38% after the company reported a 42.99% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 35.24 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 20.38% YoY to Rs 224.24 crore in Q1 FY27.