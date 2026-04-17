Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; oil &gas shares rally

The key domestic indices traded with small gains in early afternoon trade supported by easing geopolitical tensions. Investor sentiment strengthened following a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, boosting hopes of fresh negotiations involving the United States and Iran. The Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark.

Oil & gas shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 300.88 points or 0.39% to 78,292.67. The Nifty 50 index jumped 92.75 points or 0.38% to 24,288.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.86% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.11%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,813 shares rose and 1,301 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.72% to 17.59. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,299 at a premium of 10.3 points as compared with the spot at 24,288.70. The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 49.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.15% to 11,384.35. The index declined 0.17% in the past trading session. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 8.65%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 6.28%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.56%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.49%) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.45%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.4%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.4%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.94%) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.87%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: NTPC Green Energy shed 0.64%. The company has commissioned 150 MW of solar capacity at a 300 MW project in Rajasthan, boosting its overall renewable portfolio. With this addition, NTPC Green Energys total installed capacity has risen to 10,276.40 MW from 10,126.40 MW earlier, reinforcing its growing footprint in the renewable energy space, as per filing.