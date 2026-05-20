Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; Oil & gas shares rally

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade amid bargain buying at lower levels. Sentiment remained upbeat as Brent crude prices fell below $110 a barrel and Treasury yields softened. Nifty traded above the 23,650 mark.

Oil& gas shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 173.33 points or 0.22% to 75,367.24. The Nifty 50 index jumped 53.05 points or 0.22% to 23,669.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.35% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,957 shares rose and 2,071 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 1.36% to 11,333.10. The index rose 1.52% in two consecutive trading sessions. Reliance Industries (up 2.59%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.49%), Aegis Logistics (up 2.07%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 1.62%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.55%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.41%), Oil India (up 0.8%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.74%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 0.06%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.11% to 7.103 compared with the previous session close of 7.121. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.8350 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.9575 today.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.21% to Rs 158,751. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 99.41. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.25% to 4.650 while 30-year Treasury bond yield fell 0.25% at 5.168. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $2.05 or 1.84% to $109.23 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Bluspring Enterprises jumped 6.16% after the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19.74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 864.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.