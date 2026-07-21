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Sensex, Nifty trade with small losses; consumer durables shares decline

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Consumer Durables shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 214.73 points or 0.28% to 77,493.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 45.30 points or 0.19% to 24,193.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,887 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 242 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of SBI Funds Management were currently trading at Rs 618.15 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.69% as compared with the issue price of Rs 574.

The stock debuted at Rs 610, marking a premium of 6.27% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 624.80 and a low of Rs 610. On the BSE, over 39.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.77% to 39,374. The index added 0.72% in the previous trading session.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.95%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.12%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.83%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.13%), PG Electroplast (down 1.1%), Blue Star (down 0.43%), LG Electronics India (down 0.43%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.28%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.24%) and Titan Company (down 0.18%) declined.

On the other hand, Havells India (up 0.39%) ,Bata India (up 0.25%) and Voltas (up 0.01%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rallis India fell 2.73%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 125 crore on 6.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Bluestone Jewelllery added 2.68% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 34.5 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue jumped 49.5% YoY to Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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