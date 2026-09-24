PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 813.01 points or 1.08% to 74,016.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 257.05 points or 1.10% to 23,188.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 1.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.66%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,519 shares rose and 2,598 shares fell. A total of 253 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 11.06% to 11.49. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,198.70 at a premium of 9.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,188.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.86 crore contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 1.16 crore contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.91% to 8,289.70. The index jumped 1.14% in the past consecutive trading session.
Indian Bank (down 1.72%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.71%), Bank of India (down 1.63%), Central Bank of India (down 1.23%), Union Bank of India (down 1.14%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.13%), Canara Bank (down 1.05%), UCO Bank (down 0.87%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.85%) and Punjab National Bank (down 0.56%) declined.
Stock in Spotlight:
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals added 1.48% after the company announced that it has received registration for its product Triacetin under the applicable EU REACH framework.
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