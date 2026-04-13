The key domestic equity benchmarks traded sharply lower in early trade, tracking weak global cues after the breakdown of U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and a sharp surge in crude oil prices, which heightened concerns that the Middle East conflict could prolong and disrupt global markets. Nifty traded below the 23,600 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red, with PSU bank, realty, and oil & gas shares declining the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,484.99 points or 1.91% to 76,065.26. The Nifty 50 index declined 461.30 points or 1.92% to 23,589.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 1.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.55%. Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 781 shares rose and 2,727 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 13.23% to 21.35. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 672.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 410.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 April 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight:

Emerald Leisures rose 4.80% after the company said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the development of a residential redevelopment project at Swastik Park, Chembur, in Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore. Advance Agrolife fell 4.70%. The company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 30.37 crore from National Fertilizers for the supply of various agrochemicals. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services declined 2.37%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Generali Central Insurance Company (formerly known as Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited) to provide its Zaggle Zoyer platform.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.81% to 6.970, compared with the previous session's close of 6.914. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.3250 compared with its close of 92.8300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.47% to Rs 151,930. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.38% to 99.02. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.74% to 4.345. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement rose $7.16 or 7.52% to $102.36 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Monday, as investors weigh a U.S. naval blockade on Irans ports after talks between Washington and Tehran failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East. The breakdown of negotiations over the weekend in Islamabad reignited worries that the U.S.-Iran war will last longer than feared, leading to higher oil prices that will continue to strain economies worldwide. Crude oil prices surged on Sunday after the talks ended without an agreement and the U.S. moved toward a blockade of Iranian port traffic. Brent crude reportedly gained 6.71% to $101.59 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly weighed resuming airstrikes on Iran, according to a media report. Trump last week agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in exchange for Tehran allowing ships to pass through the strait. He had previously threatened to bomb every bridge and power plant in Iran. Last week, the Dow industrials ended a strong week on a down note after inflation came in at its highest level in nearly two years. The March CPI report showed prices rose 0.9% from a month earlier and 3.3% from a year earlierthe largest annual increase since May 2024. Consequently, U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday. The Dow falling about 269.23 points, or 0.56%, to 47,916.57 and the S&P 500 lost 7.77 points, or 0.11%, to 6,816.89. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index gained 80.48 points, or 0.35%, to 22,902.89.