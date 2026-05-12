Sensex settles 1,456 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,400 level amid global market jitters

The key domestic indices ended with major losses on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to the fourth consecutive session amid concerns over global markets. A fresh record low in the rupee, sustained foreign fund outflows, elevated crude oil prices, and renewed worries over the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 23,400 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in the red, with realty, consumer durables and IT shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,456.04 points or 1.92% to 74,559.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 436.30 points or 1.83% to 23,379.55. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex tanked 4.22%, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.96%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 2.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 2.95%. Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 889 shares rose and 3,388 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 3.92% to 19.28. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement added $2.88 or 2.76% to $107.09 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at a fresh record low of 95.6450 compared with its close of 95.2800 during the previous trading session, amid renewed geopolitical tensions involving Iran and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that heightened fears of a prolonged conflict and elevated crude oil prices.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 4.11% to 765.70. The index slipped 7.47% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 6.51%), Lodha Developers (down 5.49%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 5.16%), Godrej Properties (down 4.44%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.22%), Brigade Enterprises (down 4.11%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 3.86%), DLF (down 3.59%), Sobha (down 1.53%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.53%) tanked. Stocks in Spotlight: One MobiKwik Systems dropped 10.71% after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25, resulting in a positive swing of Rs 60.4 crore. On a sequential basis, PAT improved from Rs 4.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income increased 6.3% YoY to Rs 296.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 278.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, total income declined marginally by 0.4% from Rs 297.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

Paradeep Phosphates surged 3.83% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 155.60 crore in Q4 FY26, down 9.63% from Rs 172.19 crore in Q4 FY25 and declined 14.53% from Rs 182.06 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 12.11% YoY to Rs 4,701.97 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,193.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue declined 18.21% sequentially from Rs 5,748.67 crore in Q3 FY26. Satin Creditcare Network surged 4.70% after the company reported a more than seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 21.89 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 49.48% YoY to Rs 919.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Manorama Industries declined 12.48% after the companys standalone net profit fell 12.79% to Rs 59.51 crore on 5.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 382.29 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26. On a year on year basis, the companys net profit jumped 40.82% while revenue from operations climbed 64.21% in Q4 FY26. JSW Steel fell 0.59%. The company reported combined crude steel production of 21.18 lakh tonnes for April 2026, registering a 1% decline compared with 21.40 lakh tonnes produced in April 2025. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) declined 4.03%. The company reported a 14.84% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 599.86 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 522.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14.02% YoY to Rs 2,765.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

G R Infraprojects tanked 5.77% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 48.75% to Rs 206.97 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 9.88% YoY to Rs 2,500.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Fractal Analytics fell 2.25%. The company reported 115% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.80 crore on a 17% increase in revenue to Rs 886.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Abbott India declined 3.15%. The company reported 7.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.93 crore on a 6.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,709.51 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Aurionpro Solutions tanked 12.76%. The company reported 22.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.51 crore on a 5.7% rise in revenue to Rs 345.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Global Markets: European shares declined on Tuesday as hopes of a swift resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict continued to fade. U.S. annual inflation is expected to have accelerated to 3.7% in April 2026, the highest level since September 2023, from 3.3% in March, amid higher oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict. Core inflation is also projected to have edged higher to 2.7% year-on-year from 2.6% in the previous month.

Germanys ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment improved to -10.2 in May 2026 from -17.2 in April, surpassing market expectations of -19.8. However, the index remained in negative territory amid weak industrial production, elevated energy prices, and persistent inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, Switzerlands producer and import prices declined 2% year-on-year in April 2026, following a 2.7% fall in March, extending the countrys prolonged deflationary trend. Asian markets ended mixed as investors shrugged off fresh doubts over the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire after President Donald Trump warned the truce was on massive life support. Trump on Monday cast doubt on the survival of the U.S. -Iran ceasefire, saying the fragile truce was effectively on life support after Tehran delivered what he described as an unacceptable response to Washingtons proposal for ending the conflict.