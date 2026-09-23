Sensex settles 299 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

The key equity indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday, supported by mixed global cues and lower crude oil prices. Signs of easing tensions in the Middle East following US-Iran talks are likely to improve investor sentiment. The Nifty closed above the 23,400 level. Metal, FMCG and PSU bank stocks advanced, while IT and media stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 299.17 points or 0.40% to 74,828.25. The Nifty 50 index added 117.80 points or 0.50% to 23,446.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.63% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,811 shares rose and 1,578 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.41% to 10.29. New Listings: Shares of Hero Motors ended at Rs 98.51 on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.27% as compared with the issue price of Rs 84. The stock debuted at Rs 82.10 on the BSE, a discount of 2.26% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 98.51 and a low of Rs 80.50. On the BSE, over 171.65 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of SS Retail ended at Rs 766.90 on the BSE, representing a premium of 80.87% as compared with the issue price of Rs 424. The stock debuted at Rs 639.10 on the BSE, a premium of 50.73% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 766.90 and a low of Rs 603. On the BSE, over 80.78 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Jindal Supreme (India) ended at Rs 127.99 on the BSE, representing a premium of 37.62% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93. The stock debuted at Rs 121.90 on the BSE, a premium of 31.08% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 127.99 and a low of Rs 120. On the BSE, over 13.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Varmora Granito received bids for 72,40,286 shares as against 3,39,02,899 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:37 IST on 23 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2026 and will close on 24 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 140 and 148 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 101 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Elevate Campuses received bids for 53,16,347 shares as against 3,36,73,468 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:37 IST on 23 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 362 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof. Adroit Industries (India) received bids for 3,35,15,562 shares as against 78,72,900 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:39 IST on 23 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 126 and 134 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and multiples thereof. Swastika Infra received bids for 50,88,258 shares as against 63,35,001 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:37 IST on 23 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.80 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 175 and 185 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 81 equity shares and multiples thereof.

ArMee Infotech received bids for 35,32,280 shares as against 74,30,356 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:37 IST on 22 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 350 and 375 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.86% to 28,582.10. The index tanked 1.9% in the three consecutive trading sessions. declined. Stocks in Spotlight:

360 One Wam jumped 3.25% after the companys board approved the appointment of Aashish Agarwal as chief executive officer (CEO), effective 15 February 2027. Skipper advanced 0.62%. The company announced that it has secured fresh new order of Rs 797 crore for domestic & international power transmission & distribution (T&D) projects. The company has received export orders for the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for power T&D projects in Australia. Aditya Infotech hit upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per equity share. The company authorised the opening of the QIP issue on 22 September 2026.

The floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share represents a premium of 0.12% over the scrips previous closing price of Rs 3,644 on the BSE. Subex jumped 12.37% after the company announced that it has been selected by a major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region to modernise and future-proof its partner ecosystem management (PEM) operations. Arvind SmartSpaces jumped 10.58% after the company said that Arvind Sylva, which is its recently launched project in Bengaluru, has recorded bookings of over Rs 500 crore within 30 days of its launch. Oswal Pumps surged 3.54% after the company received a Letter of Intent from Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation for a rooftop solar project covering 9,937 government schools across 33 districts of Telangana.

Garware Hi-Tech Films rose 2.09% after the company announced a collaboration with Lubrizol for the development and manufacturing of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)-based film solutions in India. Global Markets: European shares declined while Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as softening crude oil pricestriggered by Saudi pipeline restarts and Middle East diplomatic progresssoothed corporate margin anxieties. Energy bourses provided the primary tailwind after Reuters reported that state energy giant Saudi Arabia has restarted its 1,200-kilometer East-West pipeline following recent drone strikes, with crude shipments from the key Red Sea port of Yanbu potentially resuming. Concurrently, Brent crude futures dropped below $100 a barrel as U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a peace agreement with Iran was close, citing lengthier meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

However, caution ahead of the US-China summit kept broader moves in equities muted. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday, 24 September, with markets watching for developments on trade and artificial intelligence. US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high for the second consecutive session, supported by gains in technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.36%, while the S&P 500 was broadly flat at 7,764.64. The Nasdaq advanced 0.45% to 27,244.28. Technology and AI stocks remained in focus following optimism around Meta Platforms' newly launched AI assistant, Muse. The launch has added to expectations of wider adoption of AI agents and supported gains across technology and semiconductor stocks.

US and Iranian officials also held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Trump said the meeting was productive, while Iranian officials reiterated conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including a reduction in US military pressure. Oil prices extended their decline following the reports of diplomatic engagement. Brent crude fell below the $99-a-barrel mark, with markets also tracking reports that Saudi Arabia was preparing to restore operations on its East-West oil pipeline. Reports that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz if certain conditions are met also contributed to expectations of improved supply flows. The developments have eased some concerns over energy supply disruptions, although geopolitical risks remain.