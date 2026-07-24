Sensex settles 332 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,800 level; VIX jumps 4.11%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate losses on Friday, extending their losing streak to a fifth consecutive session as investors remained cautious amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, persistent FII selling and mixed June-quarter earnings.

The Nifty settled below the 23,800 level. Media, IT and PSU Bank shares advanced, while Auto, metal and realty declined on the NSE.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 331.62 points or 0.43% to 76,059.77. The Nifty 50 index fell 102.15 points or 0.43% to 23,767.45. Over the last five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex has lost 2.67%, while the Nifty has slipped 2.32%.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.23%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,140 shares rose and 2,035 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 4.11% to 14.03. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement declined $3.56 or 3.54% to $97.13 a barrel. Economy: Indias private sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in over four years in July as demand softened and inflationary pressures intensified, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI data compiled by S&P Global. The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June, marking the weakest expansion in private sector activity since March 2022. The moderation was primarily driven by the services sector, where the HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index dropped sharply to 53.1 from 57.4 in Juneits lowest level since February 2022. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index improved to 57.0 from 56.3, though the headline Manufacturing PMI eased slightly to 53.9 from 54.2 in June.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies received bids for 1,61,12,580 shares as against 91,93,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.75 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Lohia Corp received bids for 75,95,910 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.53 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of INDO-MIM received bids for 14,91,81,540 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.71 times.

New Listing: Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics settled at Rs 528.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 24.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 424. The stock debuted at Rs 504, marking a premium of 18.87% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 538.15 and a low of Rs 463.15. On the BSE, over 21.63 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 1.10% to 27,217.95. The index added 1.19% in the previous three consecutive trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (down 3.08%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.15%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.5%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.33%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.25%), Eicher Motors (down 1.24%), Bosch (down 1.2%), Bharat Forge (down 0.99%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.3%) and Uno Minda (down 0.21%) declined.

On the other hand, Exide Industries (up 0.48%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.43%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.34%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Laurus Labs jumped 2.17% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 126% year on year (YoY) to Rs 367.60 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by a 29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,026.31 crore, compared with Q1 FY26. WPIL fell 0.45%. The company reported a 51.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.89 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations jumped 32.22% year on year (YoY) to Rs 500.54 crore in Q1 FY27.

Wendt jumped 8.71% after the company's standalone profit after tax increased 61.6% YoY and 7.2% QoQ to Rs 8 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 30.72% YoY and 7.06% QoQ to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Atul advanced 4.27% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 91.98% to Rs 245.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 25.03% YoY to Rs 1,847.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) added 1.76% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.65% to Rs 134.75 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 120.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 11.37% YoY to Rs 157.87 crore in Q1 FY27.

Allied Blenders and Distillers rose 3.49% after the company reported a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 37.63 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported an 18.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 55.83 crore in the same quarter last year. Infosys declined 1.12% after the company reported an 8.61% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.90% QoQ to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27.

On the outlook, the management said in financial services, uncertainty and geopolitical instability are causing some clients hesitancy as spending patterns are taking a more cautious approach. Client priorities are centered on efficiency, productivity and modernization, with discretionary spending being evaluated more carefully. AI adoption has been incremental and additive, with clients increasingly engaging the company to support their AI journeys across strategy, platforms, engineering and operations. This was reflected in the companys strong deal wins in Q1, with approximately $1 billion in large deal TCV. Thyrocare Technologies jumped 3.75% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 38.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 24.34% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.02 crore, driven by sustained momentum in the pathology segment.

APAR Industries jumped 3.29% after it has reported a 77.79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 467.45 crore on a 29.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,591.06 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. RMC Switchgears rose 0.54%. The company has secured two domestic supply orders cumulatively valued at Rs 7.86 crore from state discom Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Genus Power Infrastructures, both carrying an execution period of six months. Motilal Oswal Financial Services slipped 7.12%. The company's adjusted profit after tax increased 9.6% YoY to Rs 1,273.11 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit rebounded from a loss of Rs 221.28 crore in Q4 FY26. Total income increased 25.1% YoY and 27.5% QoQ to Rs 3,432.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Meesho fell 2.14%. The company's adjusted loss after extraordinary items narrowed to Rs 132.84 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 215.92 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 166.35 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased 48.3% YoY and 5.1% QoQ to Rs 3,712.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Route Mobile declined 5.44% after the company reported a 40.09% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 114.43 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.82% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,151.51 crore in Q1 FY27.

ACME Solar Holdings rose 0.87%. The renewable energy company said it had operationalised a cumulative 3.62 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity across three project sites in Rajasthan. Fractal Analytics declined 8.37% after the company reported a 37.56% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.3 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 115.8 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 2.96% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 912.5 crore in Q1 FY27. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 92% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.3 crore, while revenue from operations increased 20% to Rs 912.5 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Q1 FY26.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.05%. The company announced that its Heavy Engineering business arm, has secured a series of international orders across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe. As per the company's order classification, the contracts fall under the 'large' category, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. According to L&Ts classification, it has received a large order that comes under the category of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore. Global Markets: The Dow Jones index futures were up 275 points, indicating a positive opening for US equities. European markets traded higher on Friday after official data showed that UK retail sales volumes rose 1% in June. The increase was driven by stronger consumer spending on air conditioners and clothing amid warmer weather, while the FIFA World Cup also boosted retail activity, adding to signs of a pickup in the UK economy.

Asian markets ended mostly lower as Japan's core inflation rose to 1.6% in June but remained below the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a fifth consecutive month. Rising producer prices and a weak yen could add to inflationary pressures and strengthen the case for further interest rate hikes. Headline CPI rose to 1.7% in June 2026 from 1.5% posted in prior month, the highest CPI print for the year. Brent crude remained volatile as attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea choked off a second crucial Middle East artery for global oil supplies, alongside Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Two weeks since the effective collapse of an interim truce meant to end the war, the U.S. military launched air strikes into Iran until Friday morning while Tehran fired at neighboring Arab countries that host U.S. bases. With the conflict showing few signs of abating, Brent has reportedly soared nearly 40% this month alone. News that the U.S. administration will impose higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners also did not help the inflation picture, with 30-year Treasury yields nearing their highest levels since 2007 and benchmark European borrowing costs climbing to highs last seen in 2011. Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities fell on Thursday as oil prices surged amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, while investors weighed quarterly results from two of the largest companies in the world, with Alphabet fueling concerns about increased artificial intelligence spending.