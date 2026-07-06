Sensex settles 521 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,400 level

The key domestic indices ended with modest gains today, extending their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session, supported by gains in heavyweight banking stocks, easing crude oil prices, and sustained foreign investor buying. The Nifty ended above the 24,400 level. Auto, realty, and consumer durables shares advanced, while media, PSU bank, and IT stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points or 0.67% to 78,285.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 159.50 points or 0.66% to 24,430.35. In the four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rallied 2.36% while the Nifty jumped 2.36%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.47% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,055 shares rose and 2,286 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.16% to 11.82. New Listing: Shares of Aastha Spintex settled at Rs 136.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.33% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136. The stock debuted at Rs 130, marking a discount of 4.41% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 136.45 and a low of Rs 130. On the BSE, over 3.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.56% to 904.70. The index gained 10.76% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (up 4.68%), Lodha Developers (up 3.78%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.91%), Godrej Properties (up 2.7%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.31%), Sobha (up 1.05%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.05%), and Oberoi Realty (up 0.79%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: IndusInd Bank jumped 3.52% after the banks deposits jumped 4.5% to Rs 4,14,992 crore as on 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 3,97,144 crore as on 30th June 2025. HDFC Bank rose 3.37% after the company reported its business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, average advances under management (including interbank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitization/assignment) increased 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 30,38,600 crore.

Karur Vysya Bank rose 4.30% after it reported a 15.94% year-on-year increase in total business to Rs 2,27,265 crore as of 30 June 2026. Bank of Maharashtra fell 2.30%. The company reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business to Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. The bank's total deposits grew 13% YoY to Rs 3.44 lakh crore from Rs 3.05 lakh crore a year earlier. Sobha advanced 0.78%. The companys total sales value jumped 75.88% YoY to Rs 3,656.1 crore in Q1 FY27, led by a strong response to its new project launches, SOBHA OneWorld and Sacred Grove in Bangalore and SOBHA Crescent in Gurgaon.

Bandhan Bank added 4.09% after the company reported total deposits increased 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,64,886 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 1,54,666 crore as of 30 June 2025. Senco Gold shed 0.15%. The company reported a strong business performance in the first quarter of FY27, with total revenue rising about 60% year-on-year and 53% quarter-on-quarter. Faalcon Concepts hit the 20% upper circuit after the company secured a Rs 101.93 crore work order from Splendor Information Technology. The order is valued at more than three times the company's BSE market capitalisation of approximately Rs 33.45 crore, highlighting its significance.

Supriya Lifescience declined 11.62% after the company disclosed that judicial proceedings have been initiated against a senior employee by the Special Investigation and Intelligence branch of the Customs Department. Global Markets: European shares traded lower on Monday as investors paused to catch their breath following a solid week, shifting focus to a barrage of central bank commentary and critical economic data scheduled for later in the week. Producer prices in the Euro Area rose 0.2% month-on-month in May 2026, in line with expectations, following a revised 0.7% increase in April. The increase was moderated by a 1% decline in energy prices, while annual producer inflation accelerated to 5.9%, the highest since March 2023.

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% month-on-month in May 2026, rebounding from a revised 0.3% decline in April and broadly matching expectations. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 1.6%, supported by higher sales of food, drinks and tobacco. Asian markets ended mixed as easing oil prices promised relief from inflationary pressures. While there were no new developments in the fractious U.S.-Iran peace talks, ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with 160 vessels reported from Monday to Saturday last week. OPEC+ also agreed to a further increase in output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, on top of similar increases for June and July. As a result, Brent rose 0.6% to near four-month lows at $71.70 a barrel, and U.S. crude lost 0.5% to $68.38.

The cooling in energy costs combined with a softer U.S. payrolls report led markets to scale back the risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the near term, with futures implying a 78% chance of a steady outcome at the July 29 meeting. Minutes of the ??Fed's last meeting are due on Wednesday and should offer colour on the hawkish turn by some board members, though that preceded the recent slide in oil. The US equity markets remained shut on Friday (July 03) in observance of Independence Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the Nasdaq Composite languished as semiconductors struggled once again.