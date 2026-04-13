The key domestic indices ended sharply lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks collapsed and crude oil prices surged, raising concerns that the Middle East conflict could prolong. The Nifty ended below the 23,850 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with auto, oil & gas, and FMCG shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 702.68 points or 0.91% to 76,847.57. The Nifty 50 index declined 207.95 points or 0.86% to 23,842.65.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.72% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.42%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,583 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.75% to 20.50. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the June 2026 settlement rose $6.91, or 7.26%, to $102.11 per barrel. The stock market will remain closed on 14 April 2026 on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Om Power Transmission received bids for 1,58,86,755 shares as against 60,02,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (13 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.65 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 April 2026 and it will close on 13 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 166 and 175 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 2.09% to 26,084.55. The index rose 2.85% in the past trading session. Eicher Motors (down 5.14%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 4.66%), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.98%), Ashok Leyland (down 3.45%), TVS Motor Company (down 2.78%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.46%), Bosch (down 1.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.25%), Uno Minda (down 1.21%) and Tube Investments of India (down 1.16%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight:

Innovision added 2.47% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.27% to Rs 4.47 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Puravankara surged 10.77% after the real estate developer reported a 190% jump in sales value to Rs 3,547 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,225 crore in Q4 FY25. Enviro Infra Engineers surged 15.34% after the company secured two major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate, with a combined value of Rs 972.19 crore. Emerald Leisures rose 7.91% after it had received a letter of intent (LoI) for the development of a residential redevelopment project at Swastik Park, Chembur, in Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore.

GHV Infra Projects rose 4.67% after the company entered into a construction contract worth Rs 1,250 crore with APCO Infratech for infrastructure development in Maharashtra. Adani Enterprises gained 1.98% after the company announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Airport City, has incorporated four new wholly owned subsidiaries. The newly incorporated entitiesAMACL, AJACL, ALACL, and ATACLwere formed on April 8 and April 9, 2026. All four subsidiaries are based in India and are wholly owned by Adani Airport City, which is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. Jyoti CNC Automation slumped 14.69% after the company disclosed an investigation into its wholly owned subsidiary, Huron Graffenstaden SAS, by French authorities. The probe relates to alleged violations of export control rules involving dual-use machinery. Authorities have taken interim actions, including restricting the subsidiarys director general from discharging duties.

They have also seized certain bank accounts worth around EUR 4 million and two residential properties owned by Jyoti SAS. The subsidiary has denied the allegations and is seeking legal advice. It said it will contest the matter. Mahindra & Mahindra declined 1.28%. The company announced that its sales stood at 100,194 units in March 2026, registering the growth of 22.37%, compared with 81,880 units sold in March 2025. NCL Industries rose 0.58%. The company said that the companys cement production for Q4 FY26 stood at 8,02,600 MT compared to 7,90,663 MT in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 2% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

R R Kabel fell 1.24%. The company has announced the expansion of its fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) portfolio with its foray into the kitchen appliances segment and the expansion of its air coolers range under its premium appliance brand, 'RR Signature.' Global Markets: European shares declined on Monday, while Asian markets ended lower, as U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks failed and concerns escalated over a potential U.S. naval blockade on Irans ports and the Strait of Hormuz. The breakdown of negotiations over the weekend in Islamabad reignited worries that the U.S.-Iran war will last longer than feared, leading to higher oil prices that will continue to strain economies worldwide.

Crude oil prices surged on Sunday after the talks ended without an agreement and the U.S. moved toward a blockade of Iranian port traffic. Brent crude reportedly gained 6.71% to $101.59 per barrel. U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly weighed resuming airstrikes on Iran, according to a media report. Trump last week agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in exchange for Tehran allowing ships to pass through the strait. He had previously threatened to bomb every bridge and power plant in Iran. Last week, the Dow industrials ended a strong week on a down note after inflation came in at its highest level in nearly two years.