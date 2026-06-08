Sensex settles 719 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,150; VIX soars 7.85%

The key domestic indices ended sharply lower on Monday, extending losses for a second consecutive session, in line with a broad selloff across Asian markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a surge in crude oil prices. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the United States. The Nifty ended below the 23,150 mark. Barring the healthcare index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 719.08 points or 0.97% to 73,524.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 243.70 points or 1.04% to 23,123. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.13% while the Nifty 50 fell 1.38%

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.70% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 1.88%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,249 shares rose and 3,115 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.85% to 17.03. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose $3.89 or 4.18% to $96.98 a barrel after reports indicated that Israel had launched fresh attacks on Lebanon over the weekend despite a ceasefire, raising concerns over regional stability and the smooth flow of oil shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 2.56% to 749.20. The index rose 0.82% in the past two trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 5.55%), Sobha (down 3.64%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.56%), Godrej Properties (down 3.24%), DLF (down 2.8%), Lodha Developers (down 2.5%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 2.06%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.98%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.29%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.31%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Creative Newtech surged 13.44% after the company along with its consortium partner has received an advance work order (AWO) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), acting on behalf of Digital Bharat Nidhi, Government of India.

EMS surged 10.81% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi. The said order value is Rs 102.84 crore and it wil executed within 24 months. H G Infra Engineering rallied 2.41% after the company received the provisional completion certificate from Adani Road Transport for Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The contract is valued at Rs 4,970.99 crore. Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 1.06%. The company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 19 June 2026 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares through various modes in one or more tranches.

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries jumped 4.96% after signing pact with United Spirits to buy an operational manufacturing unit in Gopalpur, Odisha, for Rs 22.50 crore. Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) fell 1.93%. The companys board has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs 65.69 crore through a mix of secondary and primary share purchases. Sigma Advanced Systems declined 4.10%. The company secured an export contract worth $21.97 million (around Rs 208 crore) for the manufacture and supply of 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to a North American customer. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 1.27%. The company said that it has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentinas first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project.

Waaree Renewable Technologies slipped 3.03%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Sunsational Power Private Limited (SPPL) for the execution of an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. Lupin shed 0.60%. The company announced a strategic collaboration with Spanish pharmaceutical company Laboratorios ERN S.A. for the launch of Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6, a fixed-dose combination inhaler. Global Markets: European shares declined on Monday, while oil prices climbed, following a resumption of attacks between Iran and Israel that threatened to derail talks to end a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire in the Middle East. Asian markets ended lower, as escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment. The decline came after Israel launched retaliatory strikes on targets in western and central Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict and prompting a risk-off mood across global markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's economy expanded 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2026, accelerating from 0.2% growth in the previous quarter and surpassing market expectations of 0.3%. The growth was driven by stronger consumer spending, higher public investment and robust export demand, though business investment weakened amid higher interest rates and softer corporate sentiment. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.18% to 25,709.43its biggest drop since April 2025. The S&P 500 sank 2.64% to close at 7,383.74, and the Dow lost 695 points to end the week at 50,866.78, a day after hitting a new high. The decline on Friday came after a stronger-than-anticipated U.S. jobs report for May pushed Treasury yields higher, fueling concerns that elevated borrowing costs could pressure companies making substantial investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.