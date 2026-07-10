Sensex settles 828 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

The key domestic indices ended with strong gains today, supported by positive global cues and robust earnings from heavyweight TCS. Investor sentiment remained upbeat as market participants looked ahead to upcoming Q1 FY27 earnings from other corporates for cues on business performance and the FY27 outlook. The Nifty ended above the 24,200 level. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other sectoral indices traded in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points or 1.08% to 77,569.39. The Nifty 50 index rose 244.10 points or 1.02% to 24,206.90. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rallied 1.35% while the Nifty jumped 1.33%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.20%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,886 shares rose and 1,369 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.30% to 12.25. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 3.49% to 938.60 as improving global sentiment lifted the sector. The rally came as softer U.S. economic data released last week eased concerns over an immediate interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, improving risk appetite across global markets.

The index has gained 7.03% over the past two trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (up 8.01%), Godrej Properties (up 5.07%), DLF (up 4.15%), Sobha (up 3.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.35%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 3.13%), Anant Raj (up 2.88%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.72%), Lodha Developers (up 2.45%) and Oberoi Realty (up 2.34%) jumped. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Kusumgar received bids for 1,44,67,51,040 shares as against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on 10 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 126.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 08 July 2026 and will close on 10 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 398 and 419 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Laser Power & Infra received bids for 2,06,55,600 shares as against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on 10 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 09 July 2026 and will close on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof. Stocks in Spotlight: Muthoot Microfin surged 11.28% after the company reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in assets under management (AUM) and strong disbursement growth in its business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.20% after the company reported a 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 June 2026 were Rs 1,06,300 crore, up 21% YoY. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 1.45%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Indian Bank gained 9.84% after the bank reported a 10.10% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,273.09 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,972.82 crore in Q1 FY26. The bank's total income increased 10.69% to Rs 20,723.62 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 18,721.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Eimco Elecon (India) fell 2.23% after the company reported a 59.9% drop in net profit to Rs 70.35 crore on a 6.1% increase in revenue to Rs 520.56 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.90% after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 18.54 crore from the Information Technology and Electronics Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

HFCL rose 1.02% after it secured an international order worth approximately $51.98 million (around Rs 495.8 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cable-based data center connectivity solutions. Apollo Micro Systems added 2.57% after the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 41.33% promoters' stake in Premier Explosives for Rs 1,550 crore in an all-cash transaction. Ceinsys Tech rallied 3.77% after the company secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is for a period of three years and is valued at Rs 67.04 crore.

Global Markets: European shares traded mixed on Friday as indications of continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran alleviated investor concerns about the Middle East conflict. Asian stocks ended higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, where a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted U.S. equities. Investor sentiment remained supported by optimism that strong corporate earnings would broaden the market rally beyond the technology sector. Attention will be on SK Hynix's U.S. market debut later on Friday after the firm priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 on Thursday, ??raising about $26.5 billion, indicating strong investor appetite to gain exposure in the AI supply chain.