At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 123.89 points or 0.16% to 77,349.05. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.60 points or 0.10% to 24,183.15.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.11% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.07%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,796 shares rose and 1,950 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.60% to 1,601.30. The index jumped 0.48% in the past two trading sessions.
PVR Inox (down 1.63%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.61%), Prime Focus (down 0.84%), Saregama India (down 0.71%), Tips Music (down 0.6%), Sun TV Network (down 0.54%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.28%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.22%), D B Corp (down 0.11%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation surged 14.37% after the Supreme Court recalled its earlier observation regarding a Rs 4,655.24 crore lease rent liability linked to the company's erstwhile Singampatti tea estate in Tamil Nadu.
Juniper Green Energy fell 4.67%. The company reported a 54.29% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 81.25% YoY to Rs 291.19 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 51.51% YoY to Rs 44.15 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content