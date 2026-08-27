The key equity benchmarks traded with small cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Media shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 123.89 points or 0.16% to 77,349.05. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.60 points or 0.10% to 24,183.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.11% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,796 shares rose and 1,950 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.60% to 1,601.30. The index jumped 0.48% in the past two trading sessions. PVR Inox (down 1.63%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.61%), Prime Focus (down 0.84%), Saregama India (down 0.71%), Tips Music (down 0.6%), Sun TV Network (down 0.54%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.28%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.22%), D B Corp (down 0.11%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation surged 14.37% after the Supreme Court recalled its earlier observation regarding a Rs 4,655.24 crore lease rent liability linked to the company's erstwhile Singampatti tea estate in Tamil Nadu. Juniper Green Energy fell 4.67%. The company reported a 54.29% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 81.25% YoY to Rs 291.19 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 51.51% YoY to Rs 44.15 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.