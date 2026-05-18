Sensex slides 228 pts; PSU Bank shares decline; VIX jumps 3.87%

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade despite weak global cues. Investor sentiment improved due to value buying at lower levels. Despite the rebound, the rupee depreciated, while Brent crude prices rallied above the $110-per-barrel mark.

The Nifty traded below the 23,600 level. PSU Bank shares extended losses for two consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 228.15 points or 0.30% to 75,009.84. The Nifty 50 index shed 90.85 points or 0.38% to 23,557.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 1.11% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 2.18%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 933 shares rose and 3,179 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2825 compared with its previous close of 95.8100. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.3350 today. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.88 or 1.72% to $111.14 a barrel. Economy: India's forex reserves rose by USD 6.295 billion to USD 696.988 billion during the week ended May 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion in the previous reporting week. The forex kitty had hit an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis. For the week ended May 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 562 million to USD 552.387 billion. Value of gold reserves soared by USD 5.637 billion to USD 120.853 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by USD 84 million to USD 18.873 billion.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.87% to 19.52. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,545, at a discount of 12.6 points as compared with the spot at 23,557.60. The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.6 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index tumbled 2.43% to 7,832.50. The index declined 4.18% in two consecutive trading session.

Punjab National Bank (down 3.18%), Bank of India (down 3.05%), Canara Bank (down 3.02%), Union Bank of India (down 2.95%), State Bank of India (down 2.81%), UCO Bank (down 2.66%), Central Bank of India (down 2.17%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.07%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.03%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.56%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: KEC International tumbled 9.76% after the company reported a 28.11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 268.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations decreased 7.01% YoY to Rs 6,389.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Atul Auto tanked 4.78%. The company reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Azad Engineering slumped 6.68%. The company reported a 42.42% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 25.27 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 27.26% YoY to Rs 161.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.