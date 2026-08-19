The key equity barometers traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade, weighed down by weak global cues. Renewed strength in crude oil prices and a sharp rise in global bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 24,100 level. Private bank shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 313.19 points or 0.41% to 76,904.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 100.95 points or 0.42% to 24,054.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,693 shares rose and 2,336 shares fell. A total of 246 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.98% to 11.50. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,118.50, at a premium of 63.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,054.75. The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 161.5 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 151 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Private Bank index shed 0.49% to 27,114.90. The index fell 0.70% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Axis Bank (down 1.26%), ICICI Bank (down 1.13%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.59%), HDFC Bank (down 0.57%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.53%), RBL Bank (down 0.44%), and Federal Bank (down 0.17%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Ceigall India added 1.60% after the company, jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure, announced the receipt of a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for a road construction project. Krystal Integrated Services advanced 1.75% after the company received a work order worth approximately Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).