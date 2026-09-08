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The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,700 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 316.80 points or 0.42% to 75,816.01. The Nifty 50 index lost 88.20 points or 0.37% to 23,691.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,808 shares rose and 1,978 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Deepa Jewellers were currently trading at Rs 200.75 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.42% as compared with the issue price of Rs 177.

The stock debuted at Rs 221.05 on the BSE, a premium of 24.89% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 222.10 and a low of Rs 196.10. On the BSE, over 16.99 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Rays of Belief were currently trading at Rs 232.20 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 239.

The scrip was listed at 239, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 239 and a low of Rs 228. On the BSE, over 0.55 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.01% to 883.45. The index jumped 3.59% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 1.43%), Lodha Developers (down 1.31%), Anant Raj (down 1.15%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.08%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.01%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.82%), DLF (down 0.62%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.55%) and Sobha (down 0.34%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HLE Glascoat added 1.44% after the company said that its step-down subsidiary HLE Surface Technologies GmbH has received a contract from FLC Portals Group I/S, Denmark, for the supply of vitreous enamel cladding panels.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) shed 0.80%. The company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sivaraman K as Head-Operations and designated him as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), effective 7 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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