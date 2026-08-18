At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 325.69 points or 0.42% to 77,402.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 72.15 points or 0.30% to 24,216.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.15%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,845 shares rose and 2,262 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.78% to 11.64. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,259.90, at a premium of 43.9 points as compared with the spot at 24,216.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 115.5 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 105.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index shed 0.50% to 8,662.70. The index rose 0.54% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Union Bank of India (down 1.43%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.18%), Canara Bank (down 1.14%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.77%), Bank of India (down 0.55%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.53%), UCO Bank (down 0.5%), Central Bank of India (down 0.48%), State Bank of India (down 0.41%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.15%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
DCX Systems rose 2.12% after the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems secured purchase orders worth a combined Rs 18.28 crore.
Netweb Technologies India rose 1.19% after the company announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 4,885.90 per equity share.
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