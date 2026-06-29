At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 347.56 points or 0.45% to 76,752.91. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.90 points or 0.34% to 23,975.10.
The broader market underperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 0.75% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index lost 0.83%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,609 shares rose and 2,536 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Economy
Indias forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.
Foreign currency assets decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI.
However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.110 billion to $107.930 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.647 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF slipped $22 million to $4.793 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.93% to 13.83. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,961, at a discount of 14 points as compared with the spot at 23,975.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 258.6 lakh contracts at the 24,100 strike price. A maximum put OI of 218.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.35% to 8,519.50. The index rose 0.52% in the past two trading sessions.
Canara Bank (down 2.07%), Indian Bank (down 1.98%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.61%), Bank of India (down 1.61%), UCO Bank (down 1.47%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.02%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.87%), State Bank of India (down 0.87%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.84%) and Central Bank of India fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Om Power Transmission shed 0.33%. The company has secured a Letter of Award from SAEL Industries for the supply, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of a single-circuit 220 kV transmission line, valued at Rs 18.50 crore.
Strides Pharma Science added 1.83% after the company announced a strategic investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage Classic, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Pivot Path.
Astral tumbled 8.83% after the companys board approved the demerger of its chemicals business into a separate entity, Astral Chemie and the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Al-Aziz Plastics.
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