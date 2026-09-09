At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 465.02 points or 0.62% to 75,112.56. The Nifty 50 index lost 99.70 points or 0.42% to 23,535.40.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.11%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,808 shares rose and 1,978 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 2.73% to 29,067.20. The index tanked 8.2% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (down 5.55%), Infosys (down 3.6%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.26%), HCL Technologies (down 2.84%), Mphasis (down 2.42%), Persistent Systems (down 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.33%), Wipro (down 1.99%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.13%) and LTM (down 0.23%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Coforge tumbled 5.55% after the company announced that its non-executive independent director and chairman, O. P. Bhatt, resigned from the Board with immediate effect on 9 September 2026.
Graphite India surged 17.58%, while HEG advanced 4.82%, after US-based graphite electrode manufacturer GrafTech International announced a minimum 30% increase in graphite electrode prices.
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