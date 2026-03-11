At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 891.83 points or 1.14% to 77,314.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 252.30 points or 1.04% to 24,011.80.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.46%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,273 shares rose and 1,723 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.05% to 20.43.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 14.28% to 20.03. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 24,090.90, at a premium of 79.1 points as compared with the spot at 24,011.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 57.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index shed 0.83% to 743.20. The index rose 2.21% in the past trading session.
Union Bank of India (down 2.2%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.97%), Bank of India (down 0.91%), State Bank of India (down 0.84%), Canara Bank (down 0.83%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.66%), Indian Bank (down 0.52%), UCO Bank (down 0.52%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.33%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
H.G. Infra Engineering surged 11.31% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP) in Madhya Pradesh.
NTPC Green Energy rose 2.18% after the company said that its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operation of the third part capacity of 270 MW out of its 1,200 MW Khavda-II solar PV project in Gujarat.
