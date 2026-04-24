Sensex slumps 1,018 pts; pharma shares decline; VIX jumps 3.18%

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major losses in early afternoon trade as investor sentiment remained cautious amid stalled US-Iran negotiations, uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp surge in crude oil prices above the $105-per-barrel mark. Until signs of de-escalation emerge, the overhang on crude oil prices, the rupee, and institutional flows is expected to persist. Investors are also closely monitoring Q4 earnings for further cues.

The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Pharma shares declined after advancing for previous two consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,018.02 points or 1.10% to 76,645.98. The Nifty 50 index tanked 290.15 points or 1.20% to 23,881.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 1.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 1.33%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,088 shares rose and 2,904 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.18% to 19.18. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 23,964.60, at a premium of 82.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,881.65. The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 170.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 109.8 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index tumbled 1.56% to 22,628.15. The index added 0.83% in previous two consecutive trading session. Gland Pharma (down 3.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.53%), Lupin (down 3.09%), Wockhardt (down 2.53%) and Cipla (down 1.91%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.86%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.59%), Biocon (down 1.52%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.14%) and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.96%) declined. On the other hand, Piramal Pharma (up 1.3%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.75%) and Abbott India (up 0.04%) turned added. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell 3.11%. The company said that it has secured a significant infrastructure contract worth Rs 2,917 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the construction of a 22.21 km raw water tunnel and a 250 MLD water treatment plant in Raigad.