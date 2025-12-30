Sensex slumps 169 pts; realty shares decline for 3rd day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade as muted year-end activity and continued concerns over foreign fund flows kept investors on the sidelines. The Nifty traded below 26,000 level. Realty shares extended losses three consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 169.45 points or 0.20% to 84,526.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 53.70 points or 0.21% to 25,888.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.41%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.56%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,664 shares rose and 2,252 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.18% to 9.84. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,900.90, at a premium of 12.5 points as compared with the spot at 25,888.40. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 413.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 326.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.10% to 867.55. The index declined 1.98% in the three consecutive trading session.

Anant Raj (down 1.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.63%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.51%), DLF (down 1.23%), Godrej Properties (down 1%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.93%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.86%), Lodha Developers (down 0.85%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.64%) and Sobha (down 0.5%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Prime Focus rose 2.33% after the company announced that its indirect subsidiary, Brahma AI Holdings (Brahma), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Brahma AI ME, on 29 December 2025 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE. NTPC Green Energy fell 1.43%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat.