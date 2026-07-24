The domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Pharma shares extended losses for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 320.16 points or 0.42% to 76,063.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 94.20 points or 0.40% to 23,773.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.34% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.34%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,900 shares rose and 2,170 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias private sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in over four years in July as demand softened and inflationary pressures intensified, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI data compiled by S&P Global. The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June, marking the weakest expansion in private sector activity since March 2022. The moderation was primarily driven by the services sector, where the HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index dropped sharply to 53.1 from 57.4 in Juneits lowest level since February 2022. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index improved to 57.0 from 56.3, though the headline Manufacturing PMI eased slightly to 53.9 from 54.2 in June.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.52% to 25,519.70. The index declined 2.19% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Abbott India (down 2.49%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.85%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.68%), Mankind Pharma (down 1.47%) and Divis Laboratories (down 1.2%), Lupin (down 1.17%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.96%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.73%), Biocon (down 0.69%) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.65%) declined. On the other hand, Cipla (up 1.54%) ,Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.54%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.43%) added. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.37% to 6.815 as compared with previous close 6.840.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.5250 compared with its close of 96.7300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.16% to Rs 1,43,047. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 101.39. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.26% to 4.691. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement fell $3.15 or 3.31% to $97.54 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) added 2.35% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.65% to Rs 134.75 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 120.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 11.37% YoY to Rs 157.87 crore in Q1 FY27.