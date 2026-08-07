The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade, pressured by heavyweight financial stocks and higher oil prices amid concerns over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark, while consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 362.62 points or 0.46% to 78,592.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 46.85 points or 0.19% to 24,588.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index was flat, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,996 shares rose and 1,906 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Ardee Industries received bids for 1,79,11,30,530 shares as against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:28 IST on 07 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 30.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 05 August 2026 and will close on 07 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 281 equity shares and multiples thereof. Technocraft Ventures received bids for 25,83,630 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:24 IST on 07 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof. LEAP India received bids for 33,93,024 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:24 IST on 07 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index shed 0.25% to 40,280.70. The index rose 0.31% in the past trading session. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 6.48%), Blue Star (down 3.53%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.03%), Bata India (down 0.76%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.51%), Titan Company (down 0.33%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Siemens Energy India surged 12% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 67.83% to Rs 440.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 262.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 39.28% YoY to Rs 2,485.6 crore, supported by a robust order backlog and strong project execution across key businesses.

Britannia Industries rose 2.95% after reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, supported by double-digit growth in sales and profit. On a consolidated basis, the company's profit after tax increased 13.56% YoY but declined 12.82% QoQ to Rs 591.35 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 8.2% YoY and 6.0% QoQ to Rs 4,999.97 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 8.2% YoY and 6.0% QoQ to Rs 5,061.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Global Markets: Asian markets traded higher on Friday as investor sentiment improved on hopes that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would help ease crude oil prices and temper inflationary pressures.

China's exports grew more than expected in July, although the pace moderated from June's robust expansion, supported by strong global demand for high-tech components. Official customs data released on Friday showed that exports rose 23% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in July, easing from 27% growth in Junethe fastest pace since October 2021. Imports increased 27.5% from a year earlier, compared with a 36% jump in June, which had marked the strongest growth in five years. China's trade surplus stood at $112.5 billion in July, narrowing from $125.6 billion recorded in June. Oil rose Friday amid worries over supply disruptions after Iran published a restrictive draft plan for the Strait of Hormuz.

Futures for international benchmark Brent crude for October delivery gained 1.25% to $83.52 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for September advanced 1.10% at $78.14 per barrel. According to the apparent draft plan published by Iran, the country would ban U.S. and Israeli ships from transiting the Strait. Until compensation is paid, other nations that have harmed Iran would not be allowed to transit, according to the draft. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow fell more than 460 points, or 0.9% to 53,885.10, breaking a five-day winning run. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 7,709.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 26,348.35.