The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,050 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 11:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 567.30 points or 0.72% to 76,915.95. The Nifty 50 index fell 149.40 points or 0.62% to 24,038.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.32%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,349 shares rose and 2,467 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 2.08% to 908.05. The index added 0.99% in the previous trading session. Brigade Enterprises (down 3.41%), Lodha Developers (down 2.78%), DLF (down 2.78%), Godrej Properties (down 2.28%) and Sobha (down 2.01%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.89%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.72%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.59%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.3%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Sunteck Realty declined 5.94% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 33.68% to Rs 42.28 crore on a 43.5% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 191.56 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26. Cyient DLM shed 0.22%. The companys consolidated net profit soared 118.23% to Rs 16.28 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 7.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 34.26% YoY to Rs 373.80 crore in Q1 FY27.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Wednesday as investors took cues from a rebound in U.S. markets, shrugging off climbing oil prices as Houthi rebels threatened to open a front in the widening Middle East conflict. In the commodity markets, brent crude nudged 0.6% higher to $91.55 a barrel after two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats of ??attack from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell on Monday as oil prices advanced in response to the latest bout of military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran.

The broad market index dropped 0.19% to close at 7,443.28, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.05% and ended at 25,508.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 307.16 points, or 0.59%, to 51,839.26. The U.S. completed its ninth consecutive day of strikes on Iran overnight, but investor sentiment improved by midmorning in London after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei lifted hopes for a diplomatic settlement. Baghaei was quoted by the media saying that intermediaries had continued to exchange messages with Iran amid the latest round of U.S. strikes, and said negotiations between the two adversaries could be pursued based on national interests.