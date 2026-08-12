The Nifty tumbled below the 24,300 level, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.
Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 614.37 points or 0.78% to 77,537.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 190.30 points or 0.77% to 24,283.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.31%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,632 shares rose and 2,451 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives :
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 11.86. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,393.20 at a premium of 110.15 points as compared with the spot at 24,283.05
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 75 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 86.9 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.08% to 879.50. The index dropped 2.05% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Brigade Enterprises (down 2.99%), Godrej Properties (down 2.35%), Lodha Developers (down 1.63%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.53%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.24%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.21%), Anant Raj (down 0.35%) and Sobha (down 0.22%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
DAM Capital Advisors declined 4.05% after the company reported a 34.78% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 2.95% YoY to Rs 29.97 crore from Rs 30.88 crore.
ESAB India jumped 4.25% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit increased 37.13% YoY and 28.91% QoQ to Rs 56.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 19.63% YoY and 6.41% QoQ to Rs 421.12 crore in Q1 FY27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content