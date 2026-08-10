Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Senthil Infotek reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-66.67-50.00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
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