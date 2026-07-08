SEPC approves acquisition of up to 90% stake in Abu Dhabi-based Avenir

For consideration of Rs 1,530 cr

SEPC has announced a series of strategic proposals approved by its Board of Directors, subject to the requisite shareholders' and regulatory approvals. The approved proposals are aimed at strengthening the Company's capital base, enhancing financial flexibility, and expanding its international engineering presence.

A key highlight of the Board's approval is the proposed acquisition of up to 90% equity stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, through a share swap transaction. The acquisition will be undertaken by way of a preferential allotment of 153 crore equity shares of SEPC at an issue price of Rs 10 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,530 crore, to the shareholders of Avenir. The transaction will be completed without any cash outflow and is expected to conclude by December 2026.

Established in 2011, Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC is an engineering and design company serving the oil & gas and other civil infrastructure sectors in the UAE. The company possesses established qualifications with ADNOC and reported a turnover of approximately AED 75.01 million during 2025. The proposed acquisition is expected to strengthen SEPC's capabilities in the oil & gas sector and significantly enhance its presence across the Middle East. In addition, the Board has approved an increase in the Company's Authorised Share Capital from Rs 225 crore to Rs 600 crore, through the creation of additional equity shares, subject to shareholders' approval. The Board has also approved enhancing the limits under for loans, guarantees, securities and investments to Rs 3,000 crore, providing the Company with greater financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.