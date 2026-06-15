SEPC rallies after securing Rs 673-crore order from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant

SEPC surged 7.50% to Rs 7.45 after the company announced that it had secured a major order worth Rs 673.32 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL)'s IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur, for its 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project.

The contract comprises two key packages under the expansion project. The Coke Oven Balance of Plant (BOP) Package COB-3, excluding civil and structural works, is valued at Rs 296.77 crore, while the Sinter Plant BOP Package SP-2, including civil and structural works, is valued at Rs 376.56 crore.

The aggregate contract value stands at Rs 673.32 crore (excluding taxes). The projects are scheduled to be executed over a period of 30 to 33 months.

The company said, "This prestigious order from one of India's largest integrated steel producers reflects SEPC's strong engineering capabilities, execution track record, and growing credibility in delivering complex industrial projects. The win also strengthens the company's order book and underscores its ability to capitalize on the significant investments being made toward capacity expansion and modernization within India's steel sector." Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC, said: This order from SAILs IISCO Steel Plant represents a significant milestone for SEPC and highlights the confidence that leading public sector enterprises place in our engineering expertise and project execution capabilities. The project aligns well with our strategy of expanding our footprint in large industrial and process infrastructure projects. Indias steel industry is entering a phase of sustained capacity expansion driven by infrastructure development, manufacturing growth, and the nations long-term economic ambitions. We believe this order positions SEPC favourably to participate in this transformation while strengthening our order book and enhancing future revenue visibility.