SEPC slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 20% YoY to Rs 4 cr

SEPC slipped 2.77% to Rs 14.75 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.33 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.44% YoY to Rs 133.04 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 5.44% to Rs 5.58 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 9.66% to Rs 140.27 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 155.27 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 112.55 crore (down 11.50% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.04 crore (up 7.05% YoY) during the period under review.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

