Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 1548.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 1548.24% to Rs 32.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1754.42% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1914.29% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.76% to Rs 71.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.912.26 1754 71.8311.59 520 OPM %90.8987.17 -89.9344.61 - PBDT38.041.47 2488 63.233.28 1828 PBT37.891.22 3006 62.632.60 2309 NP32.801.99 1548 53.582.66 1914

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 9.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story