Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit rises 49650.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 49650.00% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2176.45% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.962.59 2176 OPM %99.0326.64 -PBDT58.370.29 20028 PBT58.260.14 41514 NP49.750.10 49650
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