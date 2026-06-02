Servotech Renewable ends higher after inking MoU with Haryana Govt for business expansion

Servotech Renewable Power System gained 2.59% to settle at Rs 101.25 after the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to expand its operations in Haryana.

Under the agreement, the company plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crore to support industrial development and strengthen clean energy manufacturing capabilities in Haryana. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation and coordination between Servotech Renewable and HEPC, under the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana. The partnership is aimed at promoting industrial growth and accelerating the development of the clean energy sector in the state.

The Haryana government, through HEPC, has committed to providing necessary facilitation and ease-of-doing-business support to ensure the successful execution of the company's proposed projects and investments.