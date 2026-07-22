Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 74.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 74.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 57.81% to Rs 215.79 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 74.62% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.81% to Rs 215.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales215.79136.74 58 OPM %9.477.61 -PBDT16.168.78 84 PBT10.626.57 62 NP9.155.24 75

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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