Servotech Renewable secures patent for 'electric vehicle charging device'

Servotech Renewable Power System stated that the company, in collaboration with Electra EV, has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office for an innovative 'electric vehicle charging device.'

The newly patented technology is designed to enable reliable and efficient charging solutions specifically for low-voltage electric vehicles, addressing a critical need within Indias rapidly expanding EV ecosystem.

This solution will address a key interoperability challenge within Indias growing electric mobility ecosystem, enabling fast DC charging of low-voltage EVs (sub-200V DC platforms), including vehicles based on GB/T Bharat DC 001 standards, using conventional high-voltage CCS2 charging infrastructure.

The joint ownership of these patents will accelerate the development of next-generation EV charging ecosystem that benefits businesses and consumers alike.

With the increasing adoption of low-voltage electric vehicles across segments such as small commercial EVs, Pick-up Vans etc, the demand for flexible and compatible charging infrastructure has grown significantly. The technology incorporates advanced power management and voltage conversion capabilities, enabling safe energy transfer and optimal charging performance for low-voltage EV platforms. Arun Handa, chief technology officer, Servotech Renewable Power System, said: Securing this patent is an important step in strengthening our innovation-led approach to EV charging technology. Low-voltage electric vehicles are a key part of Indias mobility ecosystem, particularly in segments like small commercial fleets. This patented device has been designed to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable charging for such vehicles, helping make EV adoption through improved charging compatibility.