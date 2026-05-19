Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 404.18 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 29.89% to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 404.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 240.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 1441.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1463.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.