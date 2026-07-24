Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 376.47 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 63.79% to Rs 60.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 376.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.376.47310.8723.1922.9792.5765.9981.7954.9760.3436.84

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