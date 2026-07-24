Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 376.47 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 63.79% to Rs 60.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 376.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales376.47310.87 21 OPM %23.1922.97 -PBDT92.5765.99 40 PBT81.7954.97 49 NP60.3436.84 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Ramco Systems consolidated net profit declines 36.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Indiabulls reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story