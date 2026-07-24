Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 376.47 croreNet profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 63.79% to Rs 60.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 376.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales376.47310.87 21 OPM %23.1922.97 -PBDT92.5765.99 40 PBT81.7954.97 49 NP60.3436.84 64
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