Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 591.84 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 3.77% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 591.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.40% to Rs 82.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 1710.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1754.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.