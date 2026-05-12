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Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 591.84 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 3.77% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 591.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.40% to Rs 82.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 1710.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1754.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales591.84502.35 18 1710.451754.38 -3 OPM %3.995.02 -5.616.35 - PBDT43.1240.62 6 151.44177.77 -15 PBT32.0529.39 9 106.43132.49 -20 NP26.0527.07 -4 82.53109.17 -24

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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