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Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 106.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 492.08 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 106.80% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 492.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 385.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales492.08385.40 28 OPM %8.855.32 -PBDT55.0532.98 67 PBT43.4421.44 103 NP31.9115.43 107

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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