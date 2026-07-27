Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 106.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 492.08 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 106.80% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 492.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 385.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.492.08385.408.855.3255.0532.9843.4421.4431.9115.43

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