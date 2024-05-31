Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.65% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net Loss of Seya Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.65% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.28% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.542.478.0637.1127.27-345.3446.40-46.353.69-6.0612.81-8.18-0.78-10.49-5.16-26.13-0.37-10.08-3.47-24.68

